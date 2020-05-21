Miley Cyrus became a ‘Disney girl’ playing Hannah Montana and this helped her find fame at a very young age. Since then his career has been riddled with successes and his private life has always been in the crosshairs of the international press. This however it wasn’t easy for his sister Noah, who has revealed that he suffered a real drama when living in the shadow of his sister: “That I would always be in the background was loud that I listened every day, all my life. It would never be good enough for different reasons, either because of my physique or my way of being, “he confessed through an Instagram direct.

During said direct, the young woman even burst into tears. Likewise, Noah is a singer like her older sister and in her last song, ‘Noah Cyrus’, she has written a series of verses in which she explains how they have been growing up in the shadow of Miley all these years: “My sister is like the sun / carrying good light wherever she goes / And I was born to carry rain clouds / blessed in her shadows,” the young woman sings in one part of her composition. How we can appreciate these verses constitute a complete declaration of intent where it reflects how this time has felt.

Another point he has made is that all the damage he has felt during this time has not come only from his family, but also from many followers of his sister: “I think it is clear in the message of the second stanza. When I was born into the family I was in, everyone gave me a hard time because of the difficulties of being Miley’s little sister.. I always felt that I was that person that nobody cared about, because of what people told me on the Internet, ”he said.

To finish, the young woman wanted to convey to her followers how the ordeal she lived was: “It was absolutely unbearable. You are young, you know the Internet. It was very hard for me, so it was quite difficult to transmit through this song. “

Noah Cyrus, a life away from the cameras

Despite the fact that Noah is not as well known as her sister, nor has she enjoyed the same opportunities as her, she has managed to find herself the beans and make her way through the difficult world of the music industry. The young woman has managed to sneak several times into the charts and has an important army of admirers.

On the other hand, another fact that stands out about his personality is that, unlike his sister Miley, Noah completely flees from the cameras. Few details of the artist’s intimate life are known such as the relationship he had with rapper Lil Xan.