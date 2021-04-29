Noah Centineo will no longer star in the Masters of the Universe movie

A matter of two years ago it was announced that the actor Noah centineo would be in charge of starring in the new reboot movie that was being prepared from He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. A project at the hands of Sony Pictures and Mattel Films that has had little progress. At this point, Noah Centineo has been involved in other projects, and right now he is filming “Black Adam”, where he will give life to Atom-Smasher.

In a setback for the movie, word breaks out that Centineo falls from the project, so that will not be in charge of giving life to He-Man in the movie. It has been a representative of the actor who has announced it.

He’s no longer tied to that project, ”confirms a Centineo representative.

Aaron and Adam Nee (Band of Robbers) are in charge of writing and directing the film, through which numerous writers have passed. David S. Goyer wrote a first draft, as did Christopher Yost and screenwriters Matt Holloway and Art Marcum.

Prince Adam, aka He-Man, the most powerful man in the universe, who must fight the evil Skeletor to save the planet Eternia and protect the secrets of Castle Grayskull.

Masters of the Universe is based on the popular animated series and toy line from the 1980s. The original animated series, which aired from 1983 to 1985, followed the adventures of Prince Adam, an heir to the throne of Eternia. who possessed the Sword of Power, a weapon that allowed him to transform into the most powerful person in the universe, He-Man. He must face the evil Skeletor to save the planet Eternia and protect the secrets of Castle Grayskull. The series spawned a live action film in 1987 starring Dolph Lundgren and Frank Langella.

