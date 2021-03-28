Noah Centineo shows his physical transformation to be like The Rock

He also noted that the fact that production was paused due to the COVID-19 pandemic, allowed him to add workouts “two hours every day”. And thus get better at filming.

With Black Adam, Noah separates himself from the world of romantic comedies. In this DC Comics movie, he will play Atom Smasher, a character who can control his molecular structure with the ability to manipulate his size, strength, and durability. He will have to face “The Rock”, who will be the villain.

The studio is planning the premiere of the film for December this year, but with the pandemic, there is still no one hundred percent specific date. In the meantime we will watch Noah’s workout videos.