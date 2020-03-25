If you feel distressed, lonely or worried,Noah Centineo He shares his cell number for you to write to him!

With the coronavirus Terrorizing everyone, the gallant from “To All the Boys I Fell in Love With”, decided to have super cute details with his fans.

Obviously Noah has not shared his personal number, but decided to buy a new cell phone to chat exclusively with his fans:

“In itself, you can tell me everything that worries you. If you want to talk about quarantine, social isolation, COVID-19. We can talk personally, what scares me, what scares you, the things I appreciate, for which you thank … whatever! “Noah said on Instagram.

The actor added on Twitter: “I have a new phone. I will try to chat with as many people as I can while I’m quarantined. HMU +1 (561-220-0860) “.

I got a new phone peeps. Trying to chat with as many people as I can while I’m quarantined. HMU +1 (561-220-0860)

– Noah (@noahcent) March 18, 2020

We love the incredible detail that Noah has had with his fans, are you ready to talk to him? What do you want to tell him?

