They filter the list of possible protagonists of the-Hercules ’live-action, and Noah Centineo could play the powerful demigod!

A few months ago it was revealed that Disney is preparing the live-action version of its 1997 animated classic, ‘Hercules’, even some fans applied for Ariana Grande to play Megara; however, a new list of actors is circulating on the network.

Noah Centineo leads possible list of protagonists of the live action of ‘Hercules’

Through social networks, a list has been leaked in which Noah Centineo appears as the protagonist of ‘Hercules’, Jodie Comer would be Megara, Jeff Goldblum Hades, Danny DeVito Phil, Ian McShane as Zeus and Helen Mirren as Hera, Simon Pegg as Panic, Stanley Tucci as Hermes.

However, this list is not official, because so far Disney has not revealed important details about the production, so the protagonists are still completely unknown, and this list is the dream of some fans.

Do you think these actors are perfect to star in the live-action of Hercules?

