No, Xiaomi is not the most successful brand in China right now

Realme sales in China increased, in the first quarter of this year, by 82% quarterly and by 451% year-on-year.

The smartphone market in China is changing since Huawei suffered the blockade by the United States and, although initially, the market share of the Chinese giant continued to grow, restricting access to some of your key component suppliers and the sale of Honor to a conglomerate of Chinese companies caused that said quota will begin to decrease gradually.

At present, despite what we all might think, Xiaomi is not the most successful brand in China, as the market is led by OPPO and I live and realme is the manufacturer that has grown the most in the first quarter of 2021.

Xiaomi’s market share is still higher but realme’s growth seems unstoppable

A report from Counterpoint Research reveals that the smartphone market in China has grown by 5% in the first quarter of 2021 And this has been the case because the drop in sales of Huawei and Honor terminals was taken advantage of by other manufacturers to grow at their expense.

Without a doubt, the brand that has taken advantage of this situation the most for its own benefit is Realme. Thus, the young Chinese manufacturer, despite occupying a modest seventh place in a ranking led by OPPO, vivo and Xiaomi, has increased its sales 82% quarterly and 451% year-on-year in the first quarter of 2021.

According to this report, realme was the fastest brand to reach 50 million sales last year and the best-selling realme mobile terminals in its home country were its Q2, V3, V5 and V15 series, which have prices that range between 150 and 250 dollars.

realme triples its sales in Europe and is already the fastest growing brand in the old continent

With the recent arrival on the market, both in China and in Europe, of its new cheap terminal with 5G, the realme 8 5G, everything seems to indicate that the young Chinese manufacturer will continue its unstoppable growth and only time will tell us what the ceiling of this brand is and if, at some point, will be able to match or surpass the almighty Xiaomi.

