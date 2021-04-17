The public appeal that Rocío Flores has made to her mother, Rocío Carrasco, in The Ana Rosa Program has puzzled many Telecinco collaborators, since the young woman has stated that tried to call his mother on more than one occasion this week and she didn’t pick up the phone. Ana María Aldón, José Ortega Cano’s wife, has acknowledged in Viva la vida that she was unaware of this situation and has expressed her opinion about this plea.

“She has spoken from the heart, she has said it herself, that She is tired, she can’t handle the media situation anymore that she is living, the pressure, but not only of her, also speaks of her brother. Sounds like a call to me from a desperate daughter that it cannot with the situation “, has commented Aldón.

However, the collaborator has empathized with Rocío Carrasco by pointing out that she did not find it strange that she did not respond to her daughter’s calls: “No wonder he doesn’t pick up the phone because she is ill, in treatment, and does not know what she is going to find, “he said.

However, Aldón has described as “important step” Rocío Flores wants to sit down and talk with her mother after 9 years apart.

In the case of Carrasco, Aldón has opined, “fear also paralyzes. I am hopeful and hopefully that call between children and mother will happen. She wants a relationship with her mother, “said Ortega Cano’s wife.

The collaborator has valued that “it is time to put aside in resentment and hatred“, and he recalled one of the most important points of that distancing:”People who have contact with Antonio David generate rejection“.

Aldón has thus referred to the statements of Rocío Carrasco herself in the documentary, which assured that loves his brothers very much Gloria Camila and José Fernando, “but he continues to be the central figure in the middle of all the relationships that I may have,” he said, referring to Antonio David.