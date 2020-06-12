The new hoax that circulates on WhatsApp, which is not so new, states that the app will start charging for each message sent.

WhatsApp It is one of the most popular messaging applications in the world and has millions of active users who, sometimes, perform a series of strings with messages wrong or hoaxes. If the Facebook-owned instant messaging app has already announced in due course that it would take a number of steps to fight fake news about Covid. 19, such as limit the number of forwardings to fight hoaxes, now an ‘old’ hoax is returning to the platform: no, WhatsApp will not charge a penny per message from Saturday.

Although limiting the number of forwardings was a complete success, as the company itself announced that Forwarding of hoaxes and potentially dangerous messages have dropped by up to 70% On WhatsApp, it seems like an old message that went viral in the app is back. In Maldita.es, a medium specialized in combating false news and lies, they have been asked about a message from a chain that states that “WhatsApp will be billed on Saturday” And users will be able to avoid being charged a penny per message if they send the chain to 10 people.

A hoax that, as indicated in the same source, has been circulating on WhatsApp for years. Even the Civil Guard published a tweet in 2018 on its official Twitter account warning of the return of this hoax (with a misspelled message), in which you can read the following: “WhatsApp will be billed on Saturday. If you have at least 10 contacts send them this message. This way they will see that you are a regular user and your logo will turn blue and will be free. It has been discussed in the press today. WhatsApp will cost 0.01 euro per message. Send this message to 10 people. When you do, the light will turn blue, otherwise WhatsApp will activate the billing ”.

… And again comes the #bulo that you will have to pay for the #Whatsapp, but if you forward the message it will turn blue and it will be free … (that is mythical level tiredness) ¡@WhatsApp is green !!! (like us 😜) # NoPiques # NoReenvíes pic.twitter.com/Zq9HPCmD3M – Guardia Civil 🇪🇸 (@guardiacivil) November 15, 2018

Nothing that this message ensures, that seeing the way in which it is written already implies that it is not real, is poured. Even from the same source they have contacted WhatsApp, and the response has been overwhelming: “This story is absolutely, completely false”. Once again it is clear that you have to be careful with what is sent through the messaging application, since a hoax can affect more or less seriously any person take it seriously.

On the other hand, Maldita.es also notes in its news that already in 2012 the Internet Security Office (OSI) denied a WhatsApp chain similar to the one currently circulating. Said chain It also ensured that the Facebook-owned messaging application was going to charge a penny per message sent., it was requested that this message be sent to ten more people so that the logo turns blue. Logically, from the OSI it is recommended not to forward these types of messages and ask users to check the veracity of what is stated through official sources.

