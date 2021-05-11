No, we have not found mushrooms on Mars

When we find life on another planet, we are sure that it will be the biggest news of the millennium.

Could there be mushrooms on Mars? Faced with the dissemination of a recent study in which an international team of scientists from countries such as the US, France and China gathered and compared photographic evidence that, they say shows mushroom-like objects growing on the red planet, the article has spread like wildfire on social networks before the “Possible discovery of life on Mars.”

What is truth in this statement?

On Mars, most of Earth’s life would not survive; however, according to stress tests that NASA researchers have conducted, some types of microbes, such as the black mold fungus, could survive on the surface of the Red Planet for a considerable period of time.

Does this mean that there could be living fungi on Mars? Some scientists think so despite how dubious this possibility may seem. This theory is based on the observation of more than 40 images from NASA’s Opportunity and Curiosity rovers, as well as some taken by the HiRISE high-resolution camera on the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter. Using red circles and arrows to highlight certain features, the study researchers point to a series of structures that closely resemble rocks, but also fungi.

These mushroom-like specimens, according to scientists, also appeared on top of the rovers that took the images, so they suggest that these “life forms” could grow on any surface, not just on Martian soil. Scientists say the objects in question show “chalky-white spherical-shaped specimens,” which the Mars Opportunity team initially said was a mineral called hematite.