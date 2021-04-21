No way out, no memory, 90 minutes to live. Trailer for ‘Oxygen’, by Alexandre Aja

Netflix has released the official trailer for ‘Oxygen‘, thriller directed by Alexandre Aja (‘ The hills have eyes’) and starring Mlanie Laurent (‘6 in the shadows’) as a woman in a race against time to save her own life.

Written by Christie LeBlanc (‘How to Make a Reality Star’), the film centers on a woman (Laurent) who wakes up with amnesia in a cryogenic capsule. He does not remember who he is or how he ended up there. While you are running out of oxygen, you must rebuild your memory to remember who you are and find a way out of your nightmare.

Along with Laurent, the cast is made up of Mathieu Amalric and Malik Zidi. The film was first announced in July 2017 under the title ‘O2’ and starring Anne Hathaway, but as the project languished the actress gave up and was replaced by Noomi Rapace, who also left. Months later, Aja took over the director’s chair replacing Franck Khalfoun and Laurent signed on to replace Rapace.

He is also a producer alongside Grgory Levasseur, Vincent Maraval, Brahim Chioua and Nomie Devide for Getaway Films, with Adam Riback and James Engle serving as executive producers through their Echo Lake Entertainment label. The film will hit the streaming platform on May 12.

