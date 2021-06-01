No Way Home would be a reference to the villains

Share

Today is Tom Holland’s birthday and it is speculated that we could see the first trailer of Spider-man: No way home, while we wait, today we know a theory about the title of the school

We knew since the project was first announced that Tom Holland’s third solo installment as Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe would have the word ‘home’ in the title, based on the suffixes of Homecoming and Far From Home from previous movies. Many potential nicknames were speculated and theorized, with the stars themselves making a joke about it at the time of their official announcement.

This happened long after the announcement that Jamie Foxx’s Electro and the countless familiar faces that may come to appear, so many fans were under the impression that Peter Parker could find himself trapped in the multiverse battling a host of enemies from all over the world. SpiderVerse, with Benedict Cumberbatch’s Doctor Strange helping young Peter Parker save the day and ultimately return safely to his own reality.

However, a new rumor claims that No Way Home actually refers to the bad guys, who end up in the main MCU continuity with no way to return. According to The direct, the sinister six will be comprised of Electro, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, Rhys Ifans’ Lizard, Thomas Haden Church’s Sandman, Paul Giamatti’s Rhino, and Willem Dafoe’s The Green Goblin, with the latter leading the team of supervillains. .

The good news is, there’s only a little over five months left until we know for sure what will happen when Spider-Man: No Way Home hits theaters, but it’s certainly one of the most plausible arguments we’ve ever heard. Now we just have to wait and see what happens.

Share