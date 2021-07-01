No Way Home thank you from LEGO sets

LEGO sets can leave us new clues to the future of Marvel movies. In this case we are talking about the movie “Spider-Man: No Way Home” with the set that we can find on the official LEGO website that appears as the 76185 Spider-Man at the Sanctum Workshop.

As we can see it is a LEGO product dedicated to Sanctum sanctorum from Doctor Strange, a key location for Marvel’s Master of the Mystical Arts that we are not surprised that he will be in the film considering that the participation of Strange is confirmed. What’s more, there were not a few fans who indicated that those first images they showed of the film could be of the protagonists, Peter, MJ and Need in the Sanctum Sanctorum.

On set we can see Doctor Strange, Wong, Spider-Man and MJ in the Sanctum. If we look at the details, we can see that Spider-Man wears a new outfit, which in fact we can partially see in the LEGO box. Wong also looks very different from what we have seen so far. Another curious detail is that in that promotional montage that appears in the LEGO box, we see a strange creature that has a hold of Wong, which many already theorize with the possibility that it is a spider-killer or any strange creature.

The question as always is, how much can we trust these images. LEGO sets often take licenses when it comes to adapting issues from the film, both scenarios and battle moments.

In fact, along the same lines that we cannot trust at all, we have another product that is also listed as part of the line inspired by the movie but that is clearly inspired by the movies “Spider-Man: Far From Home”, as we have a Nick Fury, and Spider-Man against Mysterio, also with Spidey in the black and red suit.

The new wall-crawler movie opens in theaters on December 17, 2021.

Via information | LEGO