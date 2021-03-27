No Way Home refers to the Spider-verse?

Yesterday we reported on the recent Instagram post by actor Tom Holland reporting the end of filming for “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. Thus ended the principal photography of the film of the wall-crawler. This was not something unique to Holland, but the rest of the film team was also communicating that he had finished his work on the film.

In those publications that the members of the project have made, the usual gifts given to the film crew. This type of gift is usually unofficial material, namely, unofficial merchandise of the film itself that seeks rather to be related to the theme of Spider-Man.

That said, it is drawing a lot of attention that among those gifts a Spider-Man has been included that is not exactly Holland’s Spidey, but the Spider-Man from The Amazing Spider-ManThat is, the one played by Andrew Garfield. What’s more, it is not even a photo of Garfield himself, but of a cosplayer, which has been reused.

There are many fans who have seized on this revelation to firmly affirm that we are facing another confirmation that there will be Spider-verse in the film, together with the recent publication related to Andrew Garfield’s stuntman. However, we invite you to be cautious. Yet we can not affirm anything categorically, although there are some indications that invite us to suspect the presence of Garfield and Tobey Maguire in the film. These gifts to the film crew are not direct evidence, as we already said, it is usually material, usually unofficial.

Image of the pack given to the film crew

Image of the cosplayer used for that merch

Image of the cast on set