No way home is a like a secret theme park

Without a doubt, Spider-Man: Without a way home (2021) is one of the most anticipated films of Phase 4 of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe.

There are many rumors about the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, but for now the actors who have participated in it are keeping the secret well. In a recent interview the actress Angourie Rice, who plays Betty brandt, reveals how difficult it is to keep details off the internet.

“The way Marvel Studios protects the story is beyond anything I have ever experienced. It’s so secret. Filming Spider-Man: No Road Home was like going to a really cool theme park, but I couldn’t tell anyone because it’s a secret theme park. That was complicated. “

“The good thing about the second movie was that I had my mother and sister with me the whole time, so they were involved and I could talk to them about anything because they were there.”

“At Marvel Studios they are very secretive. After being a part of it and seeing how people speculate from online photos and simple lines in previous movies, Marvel Studios fans make some really great guesses, sure, so I get it. “

Angourie Rice revealed what it’s like to grow up making Marvel Studios movies.

“Yes. I grew up doing the Spider-Man movies, not in the sense of growing up reading the comics, but I was 15 when I signed up to do the first one and by the time Spider-Man: No Road Home releases, I’m going to be almost 21 years old. . It happened during very formative years in my life. I am a very different person now than I was at 15, although some people may disagree. But I feel like my life has changed a lot since I was 15 years old. “

“In my mind, Betty growing up, Betty getting ready to graduate and Betty getting her first boyfriend, going to school dances and traveling abroad, that happened in my life at the same time. Betty and I, our trajectories are very parallel, in terms of how we grew up. That community and that story will always be a big part of my life and my adolescence ”.

Do you want to see Spider-Man: No Way Home When does it premiere on December 17, 2021? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section. While we wait for the first trailer, we can see all the movies of Marvel studios on Disney Plus by following this link.