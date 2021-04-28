No Way Home and its future in the MCU?

More and more, it sounds louder than Norman osborn is going to make its debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. This iconic Spider-Man villain has also left very important arcs in the world of comics, like everything from Dark Avengers, for that reason there are many fans clamoring for his appearance in the MCU, although we well know that everything is subject to Sony agreeing because the cinematographic rights of the character are in her hands.

Norman Osborn’s debut has been sounding since “Spider-Man: Far From Home”, where it was said that we were going to see it as a great final surprise (although the director later denied that they even raised it). It has also sounded for “Falcon and the Winter Soldier”, and now it is watching “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, because we have a rumor that Willem Dafoe will also participate in the film. What’s more, the most recent that has been heard, places him as the great villain of the film.

If we accept the information that Dafoe will reappear as Norman Osborn after playing the character in Sam Raimi’s “Spider-Man,” the question arises as to how this will fit into the main MCU continuity of events. Does Dafoe play the Norman from Raimi’s Spider-Man universe? What implications does this have for the Norman in the MCU’s main line of events?

The medium That Hashtag Show offers new information exclusively in this regard, which obviously deal with great caution, and therefore, with the rumor condition.

Everything seems to have changed as a result of the Sony-Disney agreement that we learned last week for the distribution of future releases of Sony Pictures on the Disney + platform

According to this new information, Marvel Studios’ plan was to bring Willem Dafoe as the main villain for “Spider-Man: No Way Home”, but thanks to the agreement a separate version of Norman Osborn is now being proposed in the UCM. It is explained that the Tom Holland’s Peter will begin investigating Norman Osborn’s version of his Earth after fighting Willem Dafoe’s Green Goblin.; but there is a twist, apparently not a horrible guy, If not the opposite. He has political aspirations, makes charitable donations, and even supports The Avengers.

That is, according to rumor, they are going to play with the idea that it is a different land, and consequently, no villain or hero is guaranteed the same path. The goal of this is can explore Norman further; and without putting on a Goblin outfit (at least not right away), start exploring the different layers of the character as a villain. This would allow its development over 3-5 years, and set it as a potential future villain.

The point is that the new agreement would involve more than simply distributing Sony’s premieres on Disney +, and that is where this “freedom” of acting could fit. However, all this would have happened so recently, that future plans have yet to be defined, for example in which future movies or series it would appear.

However, it is said that Marvel Studios would have already offered the role to an actor you haven’t accepted it yet. It is said that he is a prominent New York actor who has a past history with Marvel Studios (remember that Giancarlo Esposito was discussed in his day). Could it be that this one ends up having a cameo in the third Spider-Man movie?

Summarizing what has been said:

Willem Dafoe would play Norman Osborn in “Spider-Man: No Way Home,” but only the one from another Earth. Norman Osborn from MCU Earth would not appear in “Spider-Man: No Way Home.” Peter Parker (Tom Holland), after facing Norman of Dafoe, will investigate to find the Norman of his Earth. Norman Osborn from the UCM would not be such a “villain” at the moment, because the idea is to be able to exploit it better, and gradually discover his villainous side.

Via information | That Hashtag Show