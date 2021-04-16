No way home (2021)

Share

They recently finished filming Spider-Man: No Road Home and have now revealed the plot of the SONY / Marvel Studios movie.

Undoubtedly Spider-Man: No Way Home It is one of the most anticipated films of the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe, especially since there have been many rumors about the use of the “multiverse” and the different versions of Peter parker from Andrew Garfield Y Tobey Maguire that could be next to Tom holland.

The information that we leave you below is from a user of Reddit that got it right before anyone else that Julia Louis-Dreyfus would appear in episode number 5 of Falcon and the Winter Soldier, therefore it has a certain credibility. Although now he has gone further and has gutted the film Spider-Man: No Way Home, which by the way, seems to be shocking.

Attention from here SPOILERS.

Although the description is a bit vague, we can get an idea of ​​what will happen in the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home.

There is a time jump, Peter Parker is on trial, a lot is happening as he tries to prove his innocence. The Multiverse is breaking up and there are villains from other worlds. Doctor Strange is trying to capture them and put them in a special prison that he made. The villains somehow escaped because Peter Parker used a bit of magic to clear his name and now it’s up to him to bring them back to prison. Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield are in the second and third act of the film. There are some scenes with Maguire and Garfield alone. The final act of the film is on the Statue of Liberty which now looks like a large Captain America with the shield. The villains are all there. Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire too. There is a Stark ARC reactor that the villains are fighting over. All the villains, except Willaim Defoe’s Green Goblin, end up in that prison. The Green Goblin kills someone… At the moment it is not clear who it is, but Tom Holland’s Peter Parker was crying and got so angry that he tried to kill the Green Goblin and almost did. The movie ends with Peter Parker finishing high school, it seems like everyone still knows he’s Spider-Man by the end.

What do you think of the story of Spider-Man: No way home?

