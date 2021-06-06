No way home (2021)

Share

Attention SPOILERS for Spider-Man: Homeless, the third installment in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe starring Tom Holland.

As always when there is such a big leak on a movie of Marvel studios You have to take it with a little calm, but even so the information that we leave you below about Spider-Man: No Way Home. Since it will present us with a story full of drama and action that will involve a lot of villains.

Next we are going to relate everything that we are supposed to see in the film Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Attention SPOILERS:

Spider-Man: No Way Home will start with Peter Parker (Tom Holland) fleeing, since his identity has been revealed because of Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal). His friends Ned (Jacob Batalon) Y MJ (Zendaya) they are with him and are considered accomplices in his crimes. Meanwhile, the Doctor Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) asks Happy (Jon Favreau) find them. They are hiding in a homeless shelter, but the Supreme Sorcerer invites you to Sanctum sanctorum and asks them to stay hidden while he tries to fix things. Now is when the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home it gets interesting, since Peter parker He finds himself in a kind of multidimensional prison where a lot of villains are being held. What Green Goblin / Norman Osborn (Willem Dafoe), Doctor Octopus (Alfred Molina), Sandman / Flint Marko (Thomas Haden Church), Lizard / Dr. Curt Connors (Rhys Ifans) and Electro (Jamie Foxx).

Green goblin from Willem dafoe manages to fool Peter parker so that he releases them so they can return to their realities. He helps them and the villains escape through the city. Doctor Strange show up and check what he’s done Spider-man and tells him that he had been holding them in this prison due to instability in the multiverse connected to Oscorp of each dimension as he experiments with interdimensional travel and says that Peter you have a responsibility to stop them. At this time Spider-Man: No Way Home will have spectacular action scenes throughout New York City. And it will all culminate in the building of Oscorp, where Green goblin from Willem dafoe Lead the villains to steal a prototype of interdimensional technology. Peter tries to stop them, but they defeat him easily, so Doctor Strange he has to rescue him and says they will need more help. Now is when it all gets really crazy in Spider-Man: No Way Home, as Strange Y Peter travel to the alternate universes of Spider-Man’s versions of Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield. Now we can check that Peter parker from Tobey Maguire is married to MJ and they have a daughter, Andrew Garfield he is a university professor. As the villains open a dimensional portal and join them Aleksei Sytsevich / Rhino from Paul giamatti forming the six sinister: Green goblin, Doctor Octopus, Sandman, Lizard, Electro Y Rhino.

There is a lot of tragedy in the movie. The way villains can return to their universes is by powering the device Osborn with a core of power Stark. The Sinister six (minus Osborn) fight all 3 versions of Spider-man at the Statue of Liberty. The version of Peter parker from Tobey Maguire she is hit hard and dies after the battle. At that moment Green goblin appears with the device and Ned. The device is activated, but they manage to stop it even though a pumpkin bomb explodes and kills Ned. In response, the Spider-man from Tom holland almost killed Green goblin. But the version of Andrew Garfield prevent him from becoming a villain like them. So the sinister six are once again locked up in the prison of Doctor Strange and the heroes attend the funeral of the Peter parker from Tobey Maguire in your universe. Back to the main universe of Marvel studios, Peter parker from Tom holland has yet to face trial for killing Mysterio. But Matt murdock successfully defends him from murder charges, but the issue of his secret identity is not resolved and everyone knows who he is Spider-man. The movie of Spider-Man: No Way Home ends with Peter parker from Tom holland next to the grave of Ned and talks about how he feels responsible for his death. When the version of Andrew He comes back and gives her a talk about “responsibility.” So the young man realizes that Ned (like Uncle Ben, Tony and Tobey Peter) would want him to still be a hero. In the final image we can see Tom already Andrew in the streets of New York.

Do you like the leaked plot of Spider-Man: No Way Home? Leave us your comments below. The film will be released on December 17, 2021. While we wait, you can see all the installments of Marvel studios on Disney Plus by following this link.

Share