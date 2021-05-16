No, vaccines do not contain metallic elements capable of attracting a magnet

Several videos shared on social networks show people allegedly vaccinated with magnets attached to their arms

According to several experts, the information is false since the vaccines do not contain metallic elements that cause such an effect, which could also only cause large amounts of magnetic material

If this is true, in addition, vaccinated people with allergies to metallic materials should experience physical reactions such as itching or skin rashes

Since the fight against covid began, the hoaxes and false information related to the virus and, later, to vaccines, have not stopped. The latter has spread especially through the social media, where several users have shared videos in which supposedly vaccinated people place a magnet on their arm and they conjecture that the reason it sticks is that the injections contain metallic elements that attract them.

In one of the videos shared on social networks, a man brings a coin-sized magnet to the arm of an old woman, who was allegedly vaccinated with the first dose eight days before. Seeing that the object sticks to his skin, the man assures that it is an effect of the vaccine, that contains “heavy metals”. Next, the man shows how the magnet does not stick to other areas of the arm, only to the part where the woman was inoculated with the vaccine.

– María Fernanda 🌎 (@ Maferba6_) May 14, 2021

The hoax has quickly gone viral on social media, especially on TikTok, where dozens of people, of all ages and different nationalities, show the ‘feat’.

TikTok has removed several of these videos and Instagram and Facebook placed warnings on their content since what they show is totally false.

Vaccines do not contain magnetic elements

Leaving aside that it is unknown if really the people who appear in the videos have received the vaccine or if the elements that stick to your arm they are really magnets, the truth is that no covid vaccine contains magnetic devices.

Al Edwards, associate professor of biomedical technology at the University of Reading in England, assures the US verification portal Snopes that “there is nothing magnetic in vaccine formulations, most of what is injected is extremely pure waterIn addition to some simple salts to make the injection less painful and an absolutely small amount of vaccine ”. “Most food is made of similar molecules, and eating food does not make people magnetic,” he adds.

In addition, according to the professor of the Virus Research Center of the University of Glasgow in Scotland, Edward Hutchinson, it would be necessary “to introduce a large piece of magnetic material under the skin to cause the that the videos claim to show “.

Allergic reactions

On the other hand, if the vaccines contain metallic elements that cause the attraction of a magnet, people allergic to these materials should experience physical reactions, such as itching, blisters, or dry skin.

According to a metal allergy study published in the National Library of Medicine shared by Snopes, it is estimated that up to 17% of all women and 3% of men are allergic to nickel, while a smaller percentage are allergic to cobalt and chromium.

By those estimates, and if, hypothetically speaking, the vaccines included metallic ingredients, a sizable proportion of vaccine recipients would report rashes or skin irritations. However, that was not the case, according to List of possible common side effects from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Therefore, and although the reason is not clear, the magnets could stick to the arm of these people due to the position of these avoid the gravitational attraction of the objects downwards or because they simply have used items to stick to the skin.