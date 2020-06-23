After the earthquake this morning that had as its epicenter the town of Crucecita, Oaxaca, with an intensity of 7.5, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration of the United States issued a tsunami warning for Mexico, Guatemala, El Salvador and Honduras.

For its part, the National Civil Protection Coordination reported that the Tsunami Warning Center of the Marine Scretariat confirmed that they are expected anomalous variations in sea level up to 113 centimeters above tide level, through his Twitter account.

Based on the preliminary information of the #Earthquake registered in #Crucecita, #Oaxaca at 10:29 hrs, the Tsunami Warning Center #CAT of @SEMAR_mx reports that anomalous variations in sea level of up to 113 centimeters over the tidal level. pic.twitter.com/xHNone4dhA – ProtecciónCivilSeguridad (@CNPC_MX) June 23, 2020

In an interview with Foro TV, the governor of Oaxaca, Alejandro Murat, reported that his government had not issued the tsunami alert. “There is no tsunami warning at this time in Huatulco, only rising sea levels. We are currently establishing communication with all the municipal presidents, “he stressed.

The National Water Commission confirmed what the Oaxacan governor said through a tweet. “The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center reports that there is no Tsunami alert for Mexico, because the earthquake epicenter was registered in the continental zone of Oaxaca. However, the population must remain alert for possible replicas. “

Authorities expect anomalous sea level variations of up to 113 centimeters above tide level in the quake-generating region and strong currents at the entrance to the ports.

The # Pacific Tsunami Alert Center reports that there is no Tsunami alert for # Mexico, because the epicenter of the #Earthquake was registered in the continental zone of #Oaxaca. However, the population must remain alert for possible aftershocks. pic.twitter.com/OIJeF8Q7Kc – CONAGUA Climate (@conagua_clima) June 23, 2020

A tsunami, also known as a tidal wave, is a disaster that “involves a group of waves in a body of water of great energy and of variable size that are produced when a large body of water is displaced vertically, by some extraordinary phenomenon”, in this case an earthquake or earthquake, although they can also be caused by volcanic eruptions, underwater detonations, terrain displacement, glacial icefalls or meteorite impacts.