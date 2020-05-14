Madrid, May 14 . .- The Organization of Consumers and Users (OCU) has not detected traces of coronavirus in the food packaging of ten analyzed supermarkets, although it recommends maintaining precautionary measures when making the purchase.

None of the 66 food and drug products of great consumption acquired by the organization during the last week of April in supermarkets of eight chains in Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Vitoria and La Coruña contained coronavirus on its surface, according to a statement released this Thursday.

Specifically, they analyzed flours, chocolate bars, potato chip bags, loaves of bread, beer cans, bulk apples, toilet paper, yogurts, packaged salads, pre-cooked tortillas, meat wafers, and smoked salmon.

The results were obtained through genetic PCR tests, according to the organization, which recognizes that hygiene measures promoted by the supermarkets themselves, such as regular cleaning of surfaces and the use of gloves and masks, have been able to help reduce the risk.

Despite not having detected remnants of coronavirus, the OCU recommends continuing to maintain precautionary measures in supermarkets, such as keeping distance from other users, wearing gloves and a mask, and avoiding touching your face.

He also suggests making the purchase only when necessary, preferably unaccompanied, paying by card and, when leaving the establishment, remove your gloves and leave them in the containers that are for that purpose.

When you return home, it is advisable to eliminate the outer packaging of the products, indicating the date of consumption or the batch, and wash your hands with soap and water, while if there are people at risk in the home, they propose to clean the glass containers, plastic or cans with soap and water.

