The request already has more than 300,000 signatures.

A few weeks ago, the news that in various parts of the world they were releasing prisoners with low sentences to prevent the spread of coronavirus in jails.

Now hundreds of Argentines join the voice of “Now we will not only be victims of the pandemic, but also we will also be victims of these people” They request that conditions improve but don’t give the prisoners freedom.

“If a person who goes out on the street without authorization can be detained, why a criminal who committed a crime must go out? is read on the page of the

petition “No to the exit of prisoners” on the Change.Org platform.

“I am not against improving prisons, but don’t give the inmates freedom“

The prisoner release initiative states that “the population at health risk (over 60 years and illnesses determined by the health authority), people on parole and assisted release, those who had granted temporary departures, those sentenced to no more than three years and those with preventive detention whose compliance exceeds two years ” can be released to avoid catching by coronavirus. Some may be held in house prison.

This matter has sparked a wave of criticism, among them the next of kin of the victims of the prisoners who ask that the law be complied with. “Before taking any measure of release or benefit to convicted persons or prisoners tThey have to notify and listen to the victims ”

“The Criminal Cassation Chamber is also asking for those who committed federal crimes to come out, I also say, because They are releasing rapists, murderers, thieves, who live a few blocks from those who were their victims.. I do not agree ”they expressed in the petition.

The request has reached nearly 338,000 signatures so far online. It remains to be seen if it has any effect on the decision of the Judiciary.

For his part, Alejandró Slokar, Jues of the Criminal Cassation Chamber affirms that prisons suffer from “a violation of law” because “the penalty becomes something brutal, almost sadistic” and adds that the conditions are already in place to enable a strategy of prison depopulation.

“It would be necessary to decongest 30% of the prison population“He concludes.

Do you agree with these measures or the ones your country is taking? Share this note so that everyone can have a voice in this resolution.