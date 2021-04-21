No time to go to the gym? Get in shape without leaving home with one of the best exercise bikes

What to consider when buying an exercise bike

You will have already verified that it is very easy to get lost in a multitude of offers that one can find on the Internet. That is why we recommend that you take into account a series of basic criteria that will help you choose which exercise bike to buy:

Use. First of all, you must decide what use you are going to give your stationary bicycle. You will not look for the same model for casual use, watching TV or reading a book, as for daily and constant use.

Comfort. Comfort on a bicycle can be in many different places. If you want it to be easy to store because you have problems of space, maybe you need a folding model. But you may also need a model that guarantees a comfortable and fluid pedaling.

Size. The size will determine the space what should you dedicate to your stationary bicycle. If you go very right at home, the best thing is to go to a folding model.

Console. It is important that the console interface of our stationary bicycle be comfortable and intuitive. In the end, We will handle many of the functionalities of these devices from there.

Endurance. The resistance offered by the pedals will determine the Workload that our exercise sessions will entail. Also tell you that most models have adaptive resistors depending on the type of work you want to do.

Types of exercise bike

Although there are countless models of stationary bikes scattered throughout the different catalogs on the web, the truth is that there are only a few types:

Folding stationary bike. They are models that we can fold once we finish using. If you do not have much space at home, this type will be very useful, since you can save it practically anywhere.

Magnetic exercise bike. These models are designed for the most avid athletes. If you plan to use your exercise bike daily, we recommend that it be magnetic, because, among other functionalities, it will allow you to carry speed control, distance traveled and many other parameters that will be very useful to you.

Exercise bike ergometer. Their prices are higher than the magnetic ones, but they are very convenient, because they work with electric current.

Reclining stationary bike. Your position allows us pedal longer and more comfortably. In fact, it will also be possible to work other areas of the body that we could not do with a normal bicycle.

What is better, a stationary or spinning bike?

It is difficult to say which type of bicycle is better. Mainly, because they are designed for different exercises. It is true that the spinning bike provides a pedaling sensation very similar to that of a real bicycle, but the static is more designed for him cardiovascular exercise.

Therefore, we could say that the main difference between one and the other is that the spinning are focused on performing strength exercises, while the static cardio and endurance work more.