No Time to Die: terminal patient asks Universal to see the film before dying – Tomatazos

No Time to Die is the next and final James Bond film starring Daniel Craig. The original release date was set to April 2020, however the coronavirus pandemic got in the way to delay the release. Now we will have it in theaters on October 7 and the fans are delighted, but there is a very special follower who is making an important request to Universal: he is terminally ill and his dream is to be able to watch the tape before he dies.

The new James Bond movie introduces us to the spy after leaving the secret service. But their peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old CIA friend, shows up asking for help, leading Bond on the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology. The film is directed by Cary Fukunaga and, in addition to Daniel Craig, features performances by Léa Seydoux, Ana de Armas and Jeffrey Wright.

In the long wait until the premiere of No Time to Die highlights the case of James Millar, a 57-year-old man and a big fan of 007 who has only been given a few weeks to live due to a terminal illness. His daughter Remy has shared a video in which we can appreciate James’s amazing collection of the famous spy, consisting of books, movies, posters, rugs, miniature cars and much more. The intractable cancer of Thousand it might prevent you from fulfilling your dream of seeing your idol’s next movie Remy is struggling to make it happen and asks for help through networks.

My father is a lifelong James Bond fan. But he’s been given weeks to live at the age of 57, and he won’t make it to the #NoTimeToDie release date. Can anybody help me? I made a video for more details.

So far there are no signs that Universal has heeded the call of Remy On twitter. Some journalists have been interested in the story and are contacting the daughter for more details and dissemination, a fact that could make the request a reality if the study decides to listen. We hope that in the next few days the father will fulfill his desire to see No Time to Die Before die.

Daniel Craig will say goodbye to the world like 007 in No Time to DieThat is why it is a really emotional project for him and the rest of the actors. Despite the unfortunate experiences that occurred during the filming stage, the project went ahead and very soon we will see it shine in theaters. Craig It was announced as the new 007 in 2005, a time when not many agreed with the decision as its features did not correspond to those described by Ian Fleming. A few shots were enough to convince the public that Craig It was Universal’s top pick – he was born to be James Bond and he has delivered some truly remarkable movies to us.

The main theme of No Time to Die was composed of Billie eilish. Own Hans zimmer was the one who favored the singer when she joined the project and for GQ magazine in 2020 she spoke about the details of her decision: “For me, it was undeniable that this was the right way to go. It felt enormously personal; well crafted. ” At 19, Billie She is the youngest singer to take over a James Bond song, a fact that speaks highly of her work.

