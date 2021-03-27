No thrombi, no risk for people over 65: AstraZeneca vaccine is safe, according to US trial

About 32,000 volunteers participated in the study, the majority in the United States, but also in Chile and Peru. According to the data, the vaccine is 79% effective in stopping COVID-19 in people with symptoms and 100% effective in preventing people from becoming seriously ill.

That conclusion should reassure some EU countries, such as Spain, which stopped vaccination with AstraZeneca due to several cases (11 out of 30 million doses) of possible links between the vaccine and an episode of thrombosis and clots.

Not only the US study but also the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has completed its review and has also concluded that the vaccine is safe and effective.

Review of clot episodes in the UK and the EU confirms vaccine safety. The data from this new trial also serves to ensure that works in old age. At first, several countries did not authorize this vaccine in people over 65 years of age due to the lack of evidence

But in the study conducted in the United States AstraZeneca vaccine confirmed to work in the elderly. About a fifth of the volunteers in this trial were over 65 years old and the vaccine, administered in two doses, four weeks apart, provided them with as much protection as the younger age groups.

But the results are important for some European countries but especially for the The US clears the way for regulators to approve the vaccine within the next few months.

The lead investigator of the Oxford University vaccine trial, Professor Andrew Pollard, said: “These results are great news as they show the remarkable vaccine efficacy in a new population and are consistent with the results of the Oxford-led trials, “he said.

Sarah Gilbert, professor and co-designer of the vaccine vindicates the AstraZeneca. In vaccination there are always people who get sick after receiving a vaccine, especially when they are massive vaccinations “but that did not mean that the vaccine was responsible for the problems.”

In addition, Gilbert trusts that these data “produce an even more widespread use of the vaccine, since it” provides a high level of protection against covid-19, “he said.