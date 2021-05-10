No, the opening of Tesla’s Berlin Gigafactory has not been delayed

Reports of a possible delay in the opening of the Gigafactory Berlin Tesla’s are false, exaggerated, or misinformed. The construction of the brand’s vehicle factory continues and German authorities have not found any violation of any law.

The news of an apparent delay in the opening of the Gigafactory Berlin due to possible violations of the country’s labor law, they emerged from a report by the German media Automobilwoche. According to them a fountain The “close circle of Elon Musk” admitted that the German Tesla factory would not start production of vehicles until January 2022.

Although the news is supported by threads, has been reproduced countless times by media, YouTube channels and on social networks. As often happens in these cases, the pessimistic rumor has a significant impact, while the news denies it. not.

In fact, a few hours after the Automobilwoche report came out, Jörg Steinbach, the Brandenburg Minister of the Economy denied such assertions during an interview with Teslarati. Even so, the fatalistic news of the delay in the start of Tesla vehicle production in Europe continued to play. Recently Elon Musk shared images of the progress of the construction of the European factory.

“The working conditions of the construction of the Gigafactory Berlin are excellent”

In a session of the parliament of Grünheide, the municipality within the federal state of Brandenburg where the Gigafactory Berlin, it was confirmed that there are no problems or deficiencies in the working conditions of the factory construction. “Till the date we have not found anything that represents deplorable working conditions like those reported in the media, “they explained.

“There are reports of deplorable working conditions in the construction of the Tesla gigafactory in Berlin, but the responsible authorities have investigated and found no deficiencies.”

In addition, one of the parliamentarians, Ernst-Friedrich Pernack, he extended about the current labor status: «The evaluation showed that the working conditions are excellent. In general, worker protection is very satisfactory, especially compared to other large constructions ”.

According to the politician, 17 inspections have been made to the Gigafactory Berlin of Tesla and its construction, only so far in 2021. It is practically one per week, with no problems or serious reports that involve stopping its construction.

