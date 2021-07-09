No, the adventure of ‘Black Widow’ does not happen between ‘Civil War’ and ‘Infinity War’

Watching the movies and series of the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney Plus following the chronological order, as the adventures occur in linear time, is an easily arguable error. There are scenes that cannot be understood like this at all, and the emotional reaction that is planned in the spectators regarding what the characters face becomes less effective. But it is also impossible. And the reason for this is found in Black widow (Cate Shortland, 2021).

Its plot is not located in the timeline of the saga between the films Captain America: Civil War Y Avengers: Infinity War (Joe and Anthony Russo, 2016, 2018), contrary to what has been said so far. And, to realize the reasons, one has only to pay attention to certain dialogues in which the protagonist Natasha Romanoff (Scarlett Johansson) participates.

The references to ‘Captain America: Civil War’ in ‘Black Widow’ are the key

Marvel studios

The movie Civil war narrates the dispute between Marvel superheroes by the Sokovia Accords, which sought to control their actions after the country’s catastrophe in Age of Ultron (Joss Whedon, 2015). Steve Rogers’ group (Chris Evans) is against, and that is why he is persecuted by the United States Government with Thaddeus Ross (William Hurt) at the head and the help of the Avengers in favor of the international treaty, with Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) up front.

At a certain point and after a spectacular clash, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), Scott Lang (Paul Rudd), Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) and Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) are imprisoned in the Raft, a maximum security prison in the middle of the Atlantic Ocean. And, in the last sequence of the film, the loyal Steve Rogers gets them out of there without exposing us how.

The answer to this is also found in Black widow for his allusions. At certain times, they refer to Natasha Romanoff’s friends imprisoned on the Raft. Y the final scene from the movie explains that Rick Mason (OT Fagbenle) provides him with a helicopter to be able to go to these facilities and free the superheroes.

All this serves as a justification for her not considering resorting to any of her friends to tear down the Red Room and the terrible Dreykov (Ray Winstone) and, of course, to locate these adventures, not after Civil war, but during the same.

