no terror in this Netflix movie

A Netflix movie has given New Yorkers the opportunity to return to the fore Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini. A new bet of supposed ghostly terror, which adapts a book published by her compatriot Elizabeth Brundage in 2016: the feature film The appearance of things (2021). Both filmmakers drew attention with their debut, American Splendor (2003), which was the winner of the Sundance Film Festival, recognized at the Cannes Film Festival and nominated for an Oscar.

But of his following contributions, despite the known cast, not much was said; from Diary of a Nanny (2007) and The Extra Man (2010) to Almost Perfect (2012) and Ten Thousand Saints (2015). And one is not inclined to ensure that they will now leave the awkward wasteland of irrelevance.

From the first bars of The Appearance of Things, the slightly strange images that Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini put before our eyes, with a pictorial transition included, and especially, the haunting and somewhat fanciful score by Peter Raeburn (The Dry) for this Netflix movie set the tone and the type of fearsome events that are going to happen here.

The first mysteries do not take long, and some are subtly darkened until we raise an eyebrow. Thanks to them, its sobadísima premise does not feel like thatIt helps make it more bearable. Above all, when the alarming elements of its plot are not limited to the usual supernatural navel, but the parallel behavior of the characters also adds dramatic substance to the mess.

The ghostly troupe of ‘The appearance of things’

Because what really seems to matter in Netflix movie history are personal circumstances that go through its two protagonists; together and separately. Perhaps for this reason, The Appearance of Things makes no effort to pose the allegedly creepy in a different way or with elaborate sequences.

And he throws it at us with a rather insolent naturalness; as if those responsible thought it was something trivial and, at this point in the ghostly genre In the cinema, it is not worth playing around with many little Poltergeist games: Strange phenomena (Tobe Hooper, 1982), The signal (Gore Verbinski, 2002) or The Warren File: The Enfield case (James Wan, 2016). Also, it’s not the most time-consuming of the footage at all.

The appearance of things is not for nothing increased stress or ability to become uneasy what in scenes related to tribulations by Catherine and George Claire, aptly played by Amanda Seyfried (Les Misérables) and James Norton (Black Mirror), and not too much or less for the spectral ingredients.

The echo of other films, naivety and almost the inane

The title of this Netflix film is the same translation as that of Elizabeth Brundage’s novel and, in case it needs to be emphasized, it does not refer only or especially to the latter, which gives complete meaning to the narrative decisions of the film. For the same, it is inevitable to remember the Hitchcockian What the truth hides (Robert Zemeckis, 2000) seeing The appearance of things, as they are of a kindred spirit, worth the wink.

Fortunately, it deviates at an opportune moment towards 1922 (Zak Hilditch, 2017), but I wish Shari Springer Berman and Robert Pulcini had the audacity to embrace its gloomy essence to the fullest instead of throwing ourselves at it. spiritual details of such visual naivety that one twists the gesture. And those that coincide with other very specific ones of The Shining (Stanley Kubrick, 1980) in the Netflix movie stomache a bit.

We appreciate the intention, the competent cast with F. Murray Abraham (Amadeus), Karen Allen (Raiders of the Lost Ark), Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) or Natalia Dyer (Stranger Things) as secondary, the coherence of that pictorial closure and the last turn; but the audiovisual apparatus of The appearance of things does not go beyond the correct and there is almost no intensity or a single moment that terrifies or shakes us. A shame.

