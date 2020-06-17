Tuesday June 16, 2020

Manchester City coach Josep Guardiola said that the pressure to end the 2019-2020 season on the court will force teams to demand an effort for which they are not prepared, but which will serve to lessen the financial losses of the clubs.

“The footballers have returned very well, I have no complaints. But we don’t know what level we are at, I think the other teams don’t either. We have had three or three and a half weeks to train, we know that it is not enough but it is what we have had. In Spain and Germany they had five or six weeks of preparation, “said” Pep. “

The coach of Manchester City added that “we all have to adapt because we have all suffered this situation. Neither team is ready to play every three days, so we will have to rotate the players. The season must end because this reduces the economic impact on the clubs. “

Regarding playing without an audience, the Spaniard indicated that «when I said three months ago that I did not want to play without spectators, not even the best doctors in the world knew what was going to happen with the coronavirus. No one expected it. The important thing is the health of the people. We will adapt as quickly as possible. “

Josep Guardiola also maintained that he still does not think about what it will be like to return to the Champions League, where he will have the key against Real Madrid by Zinedine Zidane: «Honestly, right now we do not think about Madrid or the Champions League. I do not prepare games thought so long term, “he closed.

The cast where Claudio Bravo plays will collide with Arsenal in the restart of the Premier League, a duel that will be played on June 17 at 15:15 (Chile time) at the Etihad Stadium.