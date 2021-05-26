No survivors: Fire helicopter crashed in Florida during training

May 26, 2021

A firefighting helicopter with four people on board crashed near an airport in central Florida Tuesday, killing at least one person, state authorities reported Wednesday.

The Sicorsky UH-60 from the Lockheed Martín company was conducting a training flight this Tuesday when, for reasons that are still being investigated, it fell into a scrub area near the Leesburg airport, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) reported.

According to local media, witnesses to the accident explained that at one point during the flight the cabin of the helicopter separated from the tail and both pieces fell to the ground. It was then that the cabin caught fire and the firefighters who came to the scene to put it out affirmed that it was “a total loss.”

A body was recovered Tuesday night and no survivors were found, Leesburg Fire Rescue said in a post on Facebook. “The accident appears to be a total loss,” they note in the publication.

Hours after the crash, rescue teams were still trying to reach the helicopter wreckage to see if there were any survivors, according to Leesburg Police Lt. Joe Iozzi, quoted by the Orlando Sentinel newspaper.

The FAA together with the National Transportation Safety Committee remain in the investigations pertinent to the event.

