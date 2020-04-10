Shakira was exposed after a photo was leaked

April 10, 2020

Shakira She is one of the singers with the most international projection, which is why she is still news. And throughout his career he has managed to make his fans fall in love with his voice and his particular way of dancing.

But not everything is good news for the Colombian, since she has been a magnet for negative comments for several months, since a very old photograph of the singer has been leaked that reveals what her nose really was like.

The image is the cause of great controversies in social networks, in it we can detail a Shakira totally different, where there is no trace of her blonde hair, you can see at a glance the natural color of her hair.

Despite the fact that on several occasions Shakira He said that he feels very good with his natural image, the singer opted for a rhinoplasty to improve the appearance of his face.

It should be noted that despite the comments, the artist has not come out before any media to affirm or deny her aesthetic operation to improve her appearance. What madness!

.