No Straight Roads should have gone on sale today for the Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC via the Epic Games Store. This is how we made it known to you on May 15 when we spoke to you for the first time about this title guapería, as well as explaining in depth how its proposal is, when it was confirmed that it would reach the Japanese hybrid console. However, some unforeseen events arose that forced the delay of the great premiere. Now a new trailer has been shared that reveals the date when we can get hold of it and that you can take a look at the end of this news. No Straight Roads will go on sale next August 25.

But this new trailer not only reveals the new release date, it also has an impact on the Japanese voice actors who will bring the characters of the game to life. Ayane Sakura, known for voicing Ochaco Uraraka in My Hero Academia or Sakura Amamiya in Sakura Wars, among others, plays Mayday, while Jun Fukuyama, known for voicing Ren Amamiya in Persona 5 or Korosensei in Assassination Classroom, among others, plays Zuke. Similarly, many more members of the Japanese voice cast have been introduced. In addition, we also see in more detail some of the scenarios through which our protagonists will have to advance, as well as some of the bosses they will face in full action.

What do you think of the new date they have chosen to put No Straight Roads up for sale? To finish, we inform you that the developer has enabled a demo of the title in the Epic Games Store. It does not represent how it will look on Nintendo Switch, nor the final finish that it will have there, but it may be a good idea to give it a try if you want to have a clearer idea about whether you finally decide to get hold of the game, either digitally or in physical with its standard or collector’s edition. As always, do not forget to leave us your impressions in the comments or on our social networks. See you!

No Straight Roads « BitSummit Gaiden » Trailer

