Even after the National Sana Distance Day is over, governors must take the appropriate measures to avoid infections, said Hugo López-Gatell

The undersecretary of prevention and health promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, recalled that the National Day of Healthy Distance It is still in force in the country and there are still 14 days to complete the provisions implied by this measure, so, still, “You cannot start activities that have not been considered essential”.

There are 14 days left until the end of the National Sana Distancia Day; This does not mean that everything will return to normal. This was explained by the doctor @HLGatell pic.twitter.com/HeTRNQWfli – Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga) May 18, 2020

At a press conference in the National Palace, the undersecretary noted that, if a state makes the decision contrary to the restriction before May 30, “it will be violating the law and committing an act detrimental to public health.”

“No state can initiate non-essential social or economic activities before May 30 and only if the traffic light in the entity or its municipalities is green will they be able to do so starting in June,” said Dr. López-Gatell in the Report. Daily Technician of the Secretary of Health.

He expressed that if an entity fails with federal provisions you will be violating the law and promoting the increase in contagion in your region.

As of June 1, he added, if the intensity of the disease persists, the Health SecretaryUsing the alert signal proposed for the reopening of economic activities, it will demonstrate where the COVID-19 outbreak exists and the authorities, taking into account the information, will execute the decisions they deem pertinent, but they will never be above what is dictated by the Federation.

Last Wednesday, the Mexican authorities announced a series of measures to start, starting on May 18, a plan to gradually reopen economic and social activities paralyzed by the pandemic of the COVID-19.

The first activities to be resumed will be construction, mining and auto industry and 324 Mexican municipalities that have not registered cases of coronavirus may resume activities.

In Mexico this death rose to 5 thousand 177 deaths and to 49 thousand 219 accumulated infections of COVID-19 with the sum, in the last 24 hours, of 132 deaths and 2,075 new cases, reported the country’s health authorities .

For the fourth consecutive day, Mexico overcame the barrier of 2,000 new cases of contagion, with 2,075, equivalent to 4.4 percent regarding the 47 thousand 144 cases reported on Saturday.

“As for confirmed active cases, in the last 14 days, we have 11,105 cases, this number continues to increase“Said the undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion of Mexico, Hugo López-Gatell, in the press conference of the daily technical report of the disease in Mexico.

Active cases, he said, increased by 424 to go from 10 thousand 681 registered the day before, to 11 thousand 105 on this day.

He stressed that the region with the highest activity is the Metropolitan Zone of the Valley of Mexico (ZMVM), which includes Mexico City and 55 conurbed municipalities of the State of Mexico, which is “in the plateau stage, of stability regarding the number of new cases and It will start soon to descend ”.

But, he said that, at the time that this happens, “we will also have areas and cities that they will only begin to have transmission ”.

The official also pointed out that there are 27 thousand 507 suspected cases accumulated and 95 thousand 568 negatives accumulated, in a universe of 172 thousand 294 people studied.

While with the 132 deaths reported this day, it went from 5,045 to 5,777 deaths and specified that of the total deaths, 582 are waiting for results to determine the causes.

The states with the highest number of deaths are Mexico City, Mexico State, Baja California, Tabasco and Sinaloa.

López-Gatell reported that in the hospitals of the IRAG network (Serious Acute Respiratory Infection) there is a total of 13 thousand 767 beds available and 8 thousand 568 occupied, that is, the 62 percent.

While the entities that report the highest occupancy of beds for general care are Mexico City (77 percent), Mexico state (59 percent) and Warrior (54 percent).

With information from EFE and López-Dóriga Digital