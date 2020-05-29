With the arrival of the Disney + streaming platform, Marvel will further expand its cinematic universe, so the series that will come to this service will connect directly to the movies, but before this happened, ‘Agents of SHIELD’ was already directly connected to the feature films and although it was very difficult for the production, the series did not give spoilers from the MCU.

As we know, ‘Agent of SHIELD ‘has a great relationship with’ Captain America: The Winter Soldier ‘, so they had to be very careful not to spoil the film, so several dialogues had to be modified and some references had to be removed, all without affecting the plot of the series.

The SHIELD team is led by agent Phil Coulson, who made his debut in the MCU films, creating a link between the two productions, so the events of the film directly influenced the plot of the series, So when ‘The Winter Soldier ‘revealed that Hydra had infiltrated SHIELD, the series experienced a great revolution.

Thus, in conference with ABC on the occasion of the premiere of the last season of the series, showrunner Jeffrey Bell explained how they kept the secret that Hydra had leaked into SHIELD until ‘Captain America’ revealed it, which, far from being a problem, turned out to be something fun for the production.

“We weren’t allowed to say the word with H, and we had red pages, everything was secret. Seeing the reactions on the faces of the actors when they received the script was almost as good as anything we’ve ever done. It was spectacular, it was a great time to drop the microphone for the show, ”explained Jeffrey.

Currently the series has begun broadcasting its latest season, since with the closure of Marvel Television, the program was canceled to make way for new Marvel productions on Disney +, but at least ‘Agents of SHIELD’ can be proudly dismissed since it did not give spoilers for the MCU.