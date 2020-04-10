The Italian philosopher Massimo Cacciari fears the economic and social damage that the pandemic will leave and focuses on his “ignored” causes, such as an uncontrolled globalization

Rome.- “Your mind also gets sick if you run out of work, let’s be serious.” He Italian philosopher Massimo Cacciari fears the economic and social damage that the pandemic and focuses the shot on its “ignored” causes, like an uncontrolled globalization: “No species accelerated its own extinction like humans,” he warns.

Cacciari (Venice, 1944) was mayor of his hometown, deputy of the Italian Communist Party and MEP of the former group of Liberals, Democrats and Reformists, but he is also one of the most listened to contemporary thinkers, with dozens of philosophical publications behind him .

He is confined to his house in Milan to escape the coronavirusLike everyone, and in this videoconference conversation with Efe, he quotes Kant, Darwin, Sartre or Spinoza to elucidate the world to come.

A scenario in which a boom in social unrest does not exclude if the blockade persists and until the end of a united Europe if common solidarity is denied: “There will not be a new review of reparation, it will be the end” of the European Union, he warns with notable displeasure.

Question: Professor Cacciari, did you imagine such a situation?

Answer: I think that no one would have dreamed of living such a situation in Europe or in the world. However we must recognize that this does not come from Mars or Andromeda, it is an epidemic that has precise causes and that previously had important warnings such as Ebola, SARS or MERS, all analogous infections. It was denounced in the past from all the world health authorities and the signs were ignored, as well as the connections between these epidemics and the great problems of the environment (…) Therefore it is not a coincidence, of fate.

Q: Why do you think those signs were ignored?

A: Because tackling them would mean completely reviewing the scheme of our trade, our productive and industrial sector. There should be international authorities that regulate environmental or ecological problems, such as in the financial sphere. Instead there is no government of globalization and it acts unleashed on all levels … immigration, finance, epidemics, without rules. There is nothing to do about this.

Q: Wouldn’t that be a utopia?

A: Imagining a world republic like Kant certainly has a utopian element, but if we think that some problems can only be tackled effectively from a global point of view, nothing would prevent countries from making agreements and pacts between themselves, as with economic issues. There are elements of international law that are included in national laws. For example, Italy could not adopt torture (…) States need to understand that in matters such as health, they agree or when there is an epidemic it will be uncontrollable.

Q: You have been mayor of Venice. How does it feel to see empty cities, confined ?.

A: It is a great impression, a huge sadness. Cities are meeting points, disagreement and relationships, empty cities are not cities, they are anti-cities. From a psychological point of view it is a huge stress because the city cannot be uninhabited. We cannot prolong this situation, it is not possible. It is neither psychologically nor economically.

Q: What impact will it have on society?

A: The psychological effect will be nothing compared to the economic one because when this is over cities will reappear (…) But the economic effects can be traumatic and therefore also the psychological ones because you don’t get sick just with the flu, the coronavirus or pneumonia. You also get head sick if you are fired, if your income plummets, or if you fail to maintain the honor of your family. Let’s be serious.

Social unrest also creates diseases from the somatic point of view (…) and we do not come from a happy period but from fifteen years, at least very unhappy for the western world and for Europe in particular. Years in which people have been living worse and worse, most of our population lives worse (…) Let’s be vigilant because there is not only the disease of the coronavirus.

Q: In southern Italy there have been some altercations of people who cannot work for confinement. Does it exclude such a situation in the future?

A: Absolutely not. If the crisis continues for much longer, if productive activities have to be closed even for months, there will be a fall in income (…) It is a tremendous blow. We can find ourselves in October or November with a country on the ground. Even if Europe intervenes decisively in a supportive and active way, because I do not even want to think of a Europe that is not supportive and cooperative with this situation (…) We must think as soon as possible of returning to work (…) It is not It is possible to be like this, otherwise what has been seen in Sicily will multiply.

Q: How do you judge the action of the European Union in this crisis?

A: It seems impossible to me that Europe does not adopt solidarity policies consistent with the gravity of the situation. For the moment, Europe has spent a lot of money (…) But the problem will be the European policy for reconstruction. It is one thing to invest and make money quickly, two or three billion for assistance. But another thing will be a credit for recovery. That cannot be minting currency, it will only be possible with the issuance of a common, European eurobond, guaranteed by Europe (…) Either a European development bond is issued or we will remain in recession.

Q: If a eurobond is not issued, would you see a new failure for the European Union?

A: Yes, but it would be the last, there will be no other failure. After the failure of the social and fiscal integration policy, the 2008 crisis, the Greek crisis, the issue of immigration. Enough. Closed. There will be no new repair exam, let’s remember. It will be the end. I hope that the strongest countries, like Germany, will understand it, because the end of Europe is also the end of any German force (…) I hope that Germany learns from mistakes and understands that if the European Union fails it will cut down the tree on which it sits.

Q: What world does this pandemic?

A: It is a world in which we are all very close, one on top of the other, as Sartre said, my neighbor as a nightmare, and everything that happens anywhere in the world affects us. Collaboration, pacts and the strengthening of common institutions are necessary, not these ridiculous little flags that are useless like the United Nations, stripped of all authority (…) What are they? Are they study centers? It is clear that they must be rethought. The UN should be the place where countries discuss common norms that are later introduced into individual legal systems, a political venue where these problems are discussed.

Q: How do you imagine the future after coronavirus?

A: Everything will depend on what is done. If the things I have said in Europe are done, policies of solidarity and cooperation, it could even come out with a reinforced image, but with great sacrifices because the money we lose will not be recovered, there will be a fall in national wealth in Italy, Spain, France and also Germany. We would be beaten, but from the point of view of policies and strategies, perhaps even stronger.

Q: Pope Francis is starring in historical images, is this a propitious moment for faith?

A: The moments for faith are always, but if faith is only born to ask God to end a plague, then it is weak. The image of Pope Francis is strong and meaningful from the social point of view, in the desert of the city, that voice that invokes and awaits a resurrection.

Q: In the Plaza de San Pedro a crucifix considered miraculous used in the black plague of 500 years ago was placed.

A: Throughout the modern era, up to the 18th century, there was a plague every century that reduced cities. A little natural selection, go. This does not mean that the best survive, that is the vulgar image of Darwinism, he never said that the best species survived (…) We know that our species will end and others will continue to inhabit the Earth, such as rats or bats for example .

Q: Therefore we are not so fundamental to the world.

A: No species (like humans) has accelerated the process of its own extinction. While, according to some signs, it would seem that our species suffers from a kind of “cupid mortis”, the love of death, and we should try to control it.

Q: Is that an exception for humanity in nature?

A: It is the consequence of the power of our brain, it makes us give priority to being healthy, to living in a healthy environment. Our brain privileges our own power. Spinoza said that the maximum power of your intellect and mind consists not only in making you stronger than other beings but also capable of surviving your own power. Your power alone can harm you. Therefore use the strength of your intellect but also reason for your own health. Do you not see in this reflection by Spinoza a relationship between industrial policy and the defense of the environment? It is exactly the same. We must combine it.

Q: So power and ambition can be the tombstone of humanity.

A: Sure. Some zoologists claim that this was the case with dinosaurs. There are schools that say that the end of that era was due to the famous meteorite but others believe that the fundamental cause is that those enormous beasts had massacred their own habitat by eating tons of matter daily.

Q: Are we dinosaurs?

A: Yes, dinosaurs of intelligence, of the mind, and no species has dominated the planet like us and dinosaurs.

By: Gonzalo Sánchez (EFE)