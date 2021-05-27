No Spanish LaLiga team will play in the Conference League

05/27/2021 at 8:47 AM CEST

The final classification of LaLiga Santander put the Villarreal to dispute the Conference league next season, the third top European club competition after the Champions League and the Europa League.

After losing to Madrid in Valdebebas and finishing seventh in the qualifying table, the only hope for the ‘groguets’ was win the Europa League final this Wednesday against Manchester United to take a big leap and automatically qualify for the Champions League. And they do it like that.

This means that With all the Spanish teams classified, none of LaLiga will play the previous phases of the Conference League, and they would only access it from the Europa League, as it happens with the Champions League.

The Conference was designed so that It will only be played by a single team from the five major European leagues: Spain, United Kingdom, Italy, France and Germany. Without Villarreal, Spain is left without a representative and the LaLiga square for the Conference League is deserted.

Still, the good news for Spanish football is that the seven qualified this season for European competitions will have the opportunity to compete at the highest level.