When PlayStation 4 and Xbox One were released, those500 GB to 1 TBthat we found on both consoles seemed huge compared to what we had in previous generations, but now that we are approaching theend of life cycle of current generation, it is more than likely that this space has become too small. The reasons are diverse, but the reality is that many players have treasured over the years a library of titles that continues to grow on their consoles, with the inevitable consequence oflack of space. Some time ago we investigated this problem of storage deficit, but almost two years ago since the last time we talked about expanding the storage of our consoles. Something we want to remedy today with this special.

We are going to talk about what are the different solutions to expand the space that we have in our beloved living room platforms, focusing on the one that we believe best for the majority of your audience: external storage.

What is the best solution available?

If you have advanced this far, let’s assume that you do indeed want to increase the storage for your console. What are the available options? In PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, consoles in which we will focus on this special, there is compatibility for several solutions, but we can encapsulate them in two ways:

Modify internal console storage. Changing your default HHD for another unit. SSHDs, oversized HDDs, and even SSDs are often popular.Add an external drive. As an external hard drive, so that this device expands the available space without getting rid of the included internal disk. HDDs and SSDs are the most widely used drives in this option

Of both options, external storage seems to us the most comfortable and fastest way to expand the space we have on our consoles. The way these two consoles manage files does not penalize the use of an external storage device as a unit in which complete games are installed; while the ease of only having to connect a USB to expand or access the information makes it very attractive.

We will not go into what type of external units are compatible with these two systems, since we explored it a while ago and what is written there is still valid even today. We are also going to give ourselves the luxury of not talking about the Nintendo hybrid console, since we already dedicated a special to talk about the best MicroSD cards for the Nintendo Switch.

HDD, SSD, SSHD What is the correct option?

Taking advantage of the fact that we have already dropped what is the nature of the most popular storage units among consoles, we want to talk about what each of the options mentioned presents us with and what are its strengths to make them the right choice for our consoles.

Conventional hard drives (HDD). Available in inch formats and various sizes. They are the default storage system for both consoles, as well as the most affordable option for every giga purchased. They are also the slowest, by far.Hybrid Hard Drives (SSHD). These are hard drives with an additional controller and flash memory. Thanks to this addition, they far exceed the non-sequential read and write rates compared to an HDD, but maintaining its ample storage. Seagate is the brand with the greatest variety.Solid State Drives (SSD). By far the fastest storage of the listed options; as well as the most expensive for every giga purchased. There is a great variety of them, as well as great differences between formats, connections and technologies. Our consoles are compatible with all drives that use the SATA III standard.

Of the three options, both HDDs and SSHDs seem to us the optimal option for our consoles if we want to acquire as much space as possible for our games. The SSD option is attractive, but we would only recommend it if we do not mind paying more for each giga purchased, even knowing that the limitations of our console will not allow us to take advantage of these units at 100% of their capacity.

A positive note for SSDs

Following the announcement of the powers of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X SSD; Many users have wondered why we do not see somehow similar benefits in the current generation if we choose to use a fast drive, such as an SSD, as main storage.

The obvious answer is that these systems are not ready to take advantage of the fast read and write speeds of SSDs; Something that we have already explored in a conventional computer, but we can find, in certain scenarios, an improvement beyond the load times when we use a fast unit. An example is TES V: Skyrim installed on a console SSD, which improves the loading rate of some aspects of the title when it is modified. But this is not the general trend.

Having said all of the above, we want to recommend some models of external drives, both in the form of HDDs and SSDs, which we especially like for our consoles. Either because of its price, powers or, simply, because they have not given us problems in our personal use. These are some of them:

Maxtor STSHX 4TB

An affordable and spacious unit

This Maxtor unit is affordable and features a sturdy case. The internal hard drive is mounted by Seagate, the same brand that makes licensed external drives with the two consoles listed. We find it from terabyte of storage, up to 4 TB in this format, for a price that ranges from45 euros to 90 eurosin its widest version. It is the ideal option to increase the space without further pretensions, but if some of the hard drives listed below contain some kind of discount, we can exchange the recommendation without problems.

Other models we like

WD Black P10 (HDD)

A robust case for WD’s fastest external HDD

If we want a large capacity hard drive and we are concerned about the durability after long sessions of using our external drive, the Western Digital P10 series may be a good option. A faster hard drive than the previous option and a more robust casing give this unit good durability and a higher price. HHD drives are found in sizes from 4TB to 8TB of space; the latter outside the portable format. Its price ranges from120 euros (4 TB)at 200 euros (8 TB). If we want to opt for more affordable 4-5 TB models.

Samsung T5

The external SSD of the Korean brand

Samsung has the privilege of making some of the fastest memory available today, a fact that is glimpsed in all its solid state drives. If we want one of these units for our consoles, perhaps the best option will be the company’s T5 series. There are superior and more modern models, but the T5 series retains a better price and can still be found in stock. We find it in sizes ranging from 250 GB to 2 TB of space. For a price between90 euros and 175 euros. Let’s ignore the 390 euros of the 2 TB due to its price premium.

Other models we likeSanDisk Extreme SSD. With very similar speed rates and a slightly lower price it is our second favorite option to buy an SSD as external storage.

WD My Passport Go (500 GB). The cheapest of the three proposed alternatives, with a very good design and finishes and, although less than the previous two, good reading and writing speed.

Seagate Expansion Desktop

The largest option on our list

Seagate’s Expansion Desktop series uses large, high-capacity hard drives – what we would find in a conventional desktop computer – and places them in a cool, secure enclosure. The result is that we can find models of up to 10 TB at a moderate price. Our favorite option is the 6 TB model, for120 euros.

How about some recycling?

Another viable option that many users choose is to recycle an old hard drive in order to increase the space on their consoles. The external hard drives and SSDs that we buy are, as a general rule, the same ones that we buy for the interior of our computers. Quite simply, a drive and controller are added to these drives to use the USB interface through which we connect the drives to our systems. This very homemade solution is perfectly valid for our consoles and, for this reason, they are a good way to recycle devices that we already have on hand andgive them a new use on another computer, our consoles, in this case. It can also be a good idea if we locate a storage unit at a good price and we can “mount” our external hard drive for a lower price than it would be to buy a normal commercial unit.

It is also the only option we have to mount an external drive with SSHD disks; or in unconventional formats, such as M. SATA or the like.

