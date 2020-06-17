Leo Messi made it 2-0 on the scoreboard with a controversial penalty pointed out by the referee of the match, Juan Martínez Munuera, just after the goal annulled Antoine Griezmann. The Argentine stewed the play until he reached the area where he combined with Luis Suárez, but he fell inside the area and the referee indicated the maximum penalty instantly.

The Leganés players angrily protested the action, which raises many questions. From the VAR, Iglesias Villanueva ratified the decision of his partner and Messi did not fail from 11 meters to make the second Barcelona that sentenced the crash. A few minutes earlier he had corrected Martínez Munuera for both Griezmann, since Arturo Vidal was offside.