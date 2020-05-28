Japan reopens amusement parks, but with restrictions 0:43

. – Thrill seekers in Japan will soon be able to enjoy their favorite roller coasters again now that amusement parks across the country are reopening.

But there is a request that they might have trouble with: they can’t scream.

As Japan is lifting the state of emergency this week, a group of large theme park operators has introduced a series of guidelines on how to ensure the safety of visitors and staff against covid-19.

Many of the elements are to be expected, such as recommendations for increased disinfection measures, regular controls of body temperature, and the use of masks while emphasizing the importance of social distancing.

But some others will probably surprise visitors. For example: the suggestion of theme parks that encourage visitors to ride outdoor attractions, including roller coasters, but ask them to avoid yelling, a difficult request, given the wild nature of some of the country’s attractions.

The guidelines also say that if it is difficult for some employees to wear masks due to the nature of their work, for example, artists, such as haunted house staff, should be kept at least a meter away from visitors.

Customer service can also be compromised, according to the guidelines, as conversations should be as short as possible.

“As a new style of customer service, even when you wear a mask, you can use a combination of smiling eyes, hand gestures, etc. to communicate with visitors,” says one of the suggestions.

The guidelines were issued by the East and West Japan Theme Park Associations, which are made up of more than 30 leading amusement park operators in the country, including Oriental Land Company (operator of Tokyo Disneyland and DisneySea) and Universal Studios Japan. .

Aside from published guidelines, some amusement parks have implemented their own rules.

Fuji-Q Highland, a theme park at the foot of Fuji Mountain that is famous for its haunted house experience, will only open its outdoor attractions and only allows entry to visitors living in Yamanashi, Nagano, Niigata prefectures and Shizuoka.

The main theme parks in Japan have been closed since February to combat the spread of covid-19. Although some Japanese theme parks are beginning to welcome guests again, Tokyo Disneyland and Universal Japan have yet to announce reopening dates.

