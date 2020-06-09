Universal still stands with the idea of ​​creating its own cinematic universe with monsters. It was all supposed to start with ‘The Mummy’ in 2017, but it wasn’t until ‘The Invisible Man’ hit theaters this year that its success made it possible to get a better idea of ​​how to train and tell it. Thanks to this Karyn Kusama is working on a new version of the most famous vampire in the world, but with a story more attached to the original as he reveals in the new details of the reboot of ‘Dracula’ that you can’t miss.

Cinematographic universes are what is in fashion today, long stories divided into various films with different protagonists who at one point come together. Famous cases of this are the DCEU, but the one who really knows how to do his job is the MCU. Kevin Feige and his incredible team that makes us dream of having powers, have had ups and downs in their productions, but It has accustomed us to incredible quality.

It is normal that various production houses want to have that same level of success, the difference is that Universal does not have superheroes, but rather an excellent quality of monsters. The problem here would be that audiences might not be too drawn to stories that have already been told to the point of exhaustion, that’s why they need to bring an engaging script and it’s just what is being worked on.