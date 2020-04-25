An estimated 100,000 workers out of the 177,000 who employ company parks and stores worldwide have been suspended from pay.

San Francisco, USA – Los parks thematic Disneyland and Disney world, banners of the largest entertainment company in the world, have been closed for several weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic, they have no plans no date of reopening and they have suspended from employment and salary about 100,000 workers, more than half of its staff.

The Walt Disney Company, founded almost a hundred years ago by the master of animation, owns 100% of three of the world’s Disney “resorts” (both in the US and one in France), has a substantial stake in two others in mainland China and Hong Kong, and issues the license under which the sixth “resort” operates, that of Japan.

All of them – which together add up to 12 parks Themed and hundreds of hotels, shops and restaurants – remain closed, with the only exception of a section of the Shanghai for shopping and catering, which admits a small number of visitors under strict sanitary measures.

100,000 EMPLOYEES WITHOUT SALARY

After announcing the closure of its parks as orders were issued confinement in each country (the parks China closed in January, while those in the US closed in mid-March), Disney promised that it would continue to pay its employees as much as possible and that there would be no layoffs.

And it remained that way until April 18, but since then it is estimated that about 100,000 workers of the 177,000 that the parks and company stores around the world have been suspended from pay.

The company has limited itself to confirming that it has stopped paying the salary to several of its employees, but has not offered specific figures, so the number of 100,000 affected is the result of an investigation carried out by the British financial newspaper Financial Times. .

Of these 100,000 affected, 43,000 have union membership and have been included in the measure after reaching a negotiated agreement with the unions, while the rest are not represented by any union.

During the suspension of wages, the employees of the parks and Disney stores will keep their health insurance paid in full by the company (with a twelve-month deadline) and will be able to access free professional training programs.

Suspending wages could save the company costs of approximately $ 500 million per month.

WITHOUT DATE OF REOPENING

At the moment, there is no date of reopening dictated for none of the “resorts” and several analysts point out that it could take several months until the parks attractions, whose business is closely linked to large concentrations of people and makes social isolation difficult.

In early April, Disney Chief Executive Bob Iger raised in an interview the possibility that when parks reopen, take the temperature of the visitors.

“In the same way that we check the contents of the bags and backpacks for everyone who enters our parks, it could be that at some point we start taking people’s temperature “, considered Iger.

“Let’s prepare for a situation where our clients require us to scrutinize everyone, even if it means it will take longer to enter parks“added the head of Disney.

LOSSES OF UP TO 7,000 MILLION

The Walt Disney Company will not present results for another week, but estimates of the losses that the closing of parks and stores could account for their accounts, mostly based on last year’s figures.

In fiscal year 2019, Disney entered 69,000 million dollars for this business segment (38% of the total turnover), and obtained benefits of 7,000 million dollars before interest and taxes for this concept, which accounted for almost the half of the company’s profits.

If, as several analysts foresee, Disney will not operate its parks Normally in the rest of the year, the annual turnover for this concept will drop to practically zero and the company could stop earning an amount equivalent to 7,000 million last year.