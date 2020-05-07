In the absence of being approved by the delegated commission on Friday, the Spanish Football Federation has already decided on the plan on how non-professional football competitions will be concluded. There will be no declines in Second B and Third Division and there will be an express promotion playoff for both categories if the Ministry of Health authorizes it. Otherwise, the leaders of the four groups of Second B and the 18 of Third would rise. Matches will begin two to three weeks after the First and Second Division have started.

If the promotion matches in Second B can be played, the first of each group (Atlético Baleares, UD Logroñés, Castellón and Cartagena) will meet at a neutral venue (San Pedro del Pinatar, Murcia is being considered) on the so-called “route of the champions ”. They will be single-match playoffs decided by lottery in which the two winners will advance and the losers will have a second chance on the “non-champion route.” By this second route, a first round will be played, consisting of the confrontations between the seconds of each group (Ibiza, Cultural, Barcelona B and Marbella) against the quarters (Peña Deportiva, Valladolid B, Cornellà and Yeclano), while the third, ( Atlético B, Athletic B, Sabadell and Badajoz) will face each other. The six winners of these heats will be joined by the two losers of the “route of the champions”. With eight teams in the running, qualifying rounds will be played in which the two finalist teams will advance to the Second Division.

In Third Division, and always within the same group, they will face first against fourth and second against third in a double game. The winners of each final, single match, will ascend. In the event of a tie, there will be neither overtime nor penalties and the one who finished first in the regular league will be promoted. The headquarters will also be neutral, but within the same Autonomous Community to which each group belongs.

In the absence of relegations in Second B, the 18 promotions of Third would leave a category with 98 teams, so to round off a category for the next season with 100, divided into five groups of 20, two other places in the Third teams that finished first in the regular league and have not risen in the playoff will have preference. The final format for these two places will be determined when it is known how many first in the regular competition have not risen.

The 100 teams in Segunda B will meet only for one season, since a reform is planned for 21-22. The idea is to create a category called Segunda B Pro, with two groups of 20 clubs.

In EL PAÍS, dozens of journalists work to bring you the most rigorous information and fulfill your public service mission. If you want to support our journalism and enjoy unlimited access, you can do it here for € 1 the first month and € 10 the following month, with no commitment to stay.

Subscribe