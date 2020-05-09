The second series of tests between players and coaching staff of FC Colonia did not give any positive for coronavirus, The German club reported on Monday.

Players Ismail Jakobs and Niklas Hauptmann had tested positive last Thursday, the same as the physical therapist Daniel Schutz. All three are currently in quarantine.

The colony manager, Alexander Wehrle, the same as the medical director of the German Football Federation, Tim Meyer, They had seen in the positives a good sign that the concept of detecting and containing the virus within computers at an early stage is working.

However, If the second series of tests had produced new positives, the situation would have become problematic for Colonia and the Bundesliga.

The plan of the German Football League (DFL) In order to restart the season, it is contemplated that only players who have given negative results in two consecutive series of tests can participate in training sessions and in eventual matches. This afternoon the Cologne will train again in small groups.

In the event that next Wednesday the authorities of the federal states give the green light to restart the Bundesliga, Colonia would concentrate in a hotel where the entire team, undergoing a kind of quarantine, would prepare for the new start of the competition.

