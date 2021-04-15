“No plastic”, Lizbeth Rodríguez is exhibited in a small swimsuit

“No plastic”, Lizbeth Rodríguez exhibits herself in a small swimsuit | Instagram

Impact figure !, The beauty youtuber Lizbeth Rodríguez pampered her followers by sharing what she has from all angles and in a small swimsuit.

Ex girl Badabun decided to show his followers in his Instagram stories how much fun he was having on a rich day at the pool as a family, with Esteban Villagómez and his son Eros Rodríguez.

Lizbeth Rodríguez chose for the occasion a small black two-piece swimsuit that showed much of the beautiful anatomy of the famous YouTube star and highlighted her beautiful skin.

The former host of Exposing infidels She taped herself to show off everything she has to the world and showed off a flat stomach, shapely legs, and wholesale charms.

As if that were not enough, the beautiful Lizbeth Rodriguez It was also recorded with a mirror, which exhibited her curvy figure and something else, which she claims is “not plastic”; all this, while waddling to the rhythm of the music.

The influencer decided for the occasion not to wear makeup, other than huge sunglasses and her hair up.

The beautiful Lizbeth has been criticized on several occasions for her anatomy. The young woman has a curvy figure that her admirers enjoy seeing; however, it has sometimes been signaled for gaining weight.

LOOK AT BEAUTIFUL LIZBETH HERE

It is no secret to anyone that Lizbeth Rodríguez enjoys eating deliciously and also feels proud of who she is and how she looks. However, it seems that he is currently in his best moment since he is taking dance classes and these are being reflected in his anatomy.

Although Lizbeth Rodríguez claims not to be the best dancer, the truth is that she has made a tremendous advance in her dance classes and Internet users enjoy the videos that she shares dancing.

No one would be surprised if this beautiful woman was very soon in a famous dance contest on television, since even, in recent months, the star of social networks has been very connected to this medium and has participated, given interviews and others for the different Mexican television stations.

Where he got a huge scare was after having been part of the Mimi Contigo program, this because just a few days after attending, it was announced that the presenter of the program had tested positive for Covid-19. Fortunately, Liz and her team quickly took action, all tested, and there were no positives.