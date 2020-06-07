No passenger on the Madrid-Lanzarote flight on May 29 has been infected with a coronavirus, despite the fact that a traveler circumvented the sanitary regulations and took the flight despite pending the results of a Covid test that was positive. All tests carried out on the passage have determined that they are healthy. The Association of Airlines considers it as proof that the aviation security protocols for the coronavirus are working correctly.

Javier Gándara, president of the Airline Association, assures that satisfaction in the sector for this news “is double, firstly for the health of both the crew and all the passengers aboard said aircraft, and secondly This is because it confirms that between the measures that already existed and those that are being implemented, the possibility of contagion of the Covid-19 on board an aircraft is very low. Furthermore, Gándara recalls, this is a sign that “the protocols are working.”

On May 29, Iberia Express was alerted by the authorities that a passenger on flight IB3856 Madrid-Lanzarote, in flight at that time and in which 135 passengers and 7 crew were traveling, had tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Department of Health of Castilla La Mancha.

Traveling after taking a test

The passenger had undergone a coronavirus test in the days prior to the flight, and without knowing the results of his PCR, he got on the plane without respecting the isolation that he had to maintain because he was direct contact with a family member who died of coronavirus.

After knowing the presence on the flight of said person, at that same moment the crew was notified of the situation and the protocols were activated to ensure maximum protection of the passage. Once the plane landed, the authorities took control of the situation and the passengers were disembarked in the adjacent rows first, then the rest of the passage and finally the affected passenger.

From that moment, the health authorities took charge of the situation and ordered the mandatory quarantine of the passengers who were closest to the affected person during the flight.

Negative tests

A week later, the PCR test was carried out to detect a possible transmission of COVID-19 to passengers, the result of which was negative in all of them. Same result obtained in serological tests performed on the crew.

A result that “comes to confirm that traveling by plane remains very safe, even in times of the coronavirus”, as Iberia assures and has also stated the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) and the European Center for Disease Control and Prevention ( ECDC), who recently recalled that, to this day, “there is no evidence of contagion on board an airplane.”