No panic! There will be no war for talent

Social networks speak of tremendous theories according to which employers are on the verge of a nervous breakdown because the massive resignation of workers is expected and there will be a costly battle to win or retain talent after the coronavirus.

University of Texas analysts like Anthony Klotz predict that those of us who are still fortunate enough to work in a stable position have taken refuge in jobs for more than a year, only out of fear of joining the ranks of nearly 80 million unemployed. Covid-19 in the United States and we discard or postpone possible attempts at change.

According to the Department of Labor, in April the number of resignations increased by 2.7%, the highest rate since 2000. But in truth we do not believe that there will be this massive exodus or abandonment of companies in which we have worked since before the pandemic.

It is normal to want improvements and changes in schedules, or even to look for bosses more related to our own way of seeing the world; but not so fast, that is not found overnight, especially now that it is estimated that more than one billion people in the world work from home due to the pandemic compared to the almost 350 million who did so in the 2019.

And while it is true that it seems that there will be more opportunities, it is also true that people value well-being and are not willing to risk a bet on uncertainty.

It is a simple cost-benefit equation and if employers agreed to allow teleworking, pajamas and from the couch, it would be necessary to negotiate how to continue a win-win employment relationship for everyone.

And although now with the vaccination rates on the rise, things are looking better, it is not true that the workers have become emboldened and plan to leave their jobs en masse. That will not happen, at least this year.

It is said that the need for workers is great, and there employers should take into account the expectations and needs by offering even better salaries to retain the knowledge and talent of their employees, because according to the Prudential insurer one in three workers would not want to return to the office full time.

Resignations or dismissals are always possible, both parties can decide that this employment relationship is no longer going. However, even if the wave of resignations were confirmed, the change would be positive.

Entrepreneurs could find new talents to renew production processes in their companies and workers would migrate to positions more in line with their interests, leaving an office where they no longer feel productive, they lack challenges to face and nothing good to expect.

Answering a survey saying that if they ask me to return to work I would quit is very easy, but let’s remember that we work not only because we like to be busy, it is because we cannot say goodbye to income, although employers should also adopt strategies to save themselves from a war for retain talents.

