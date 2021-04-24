No pajamas !, Mia Khalifa shares on video how she sleeps

Without pajamas !, Mia Khalifa shares on video how she sleeps | Instagram

Without pajamas! Mia Khalifa revealed how she sleeps every night and it is something that her followers really loved on social networks. The webcam model He decided to share on his Instagram stories how he sleeps and that does not include pajamas.

Sarah Joe Chamoun she decided to film herself from the bed and in the dim light, where it was more than evident that her clothes were in the way of her at bedtime. In the video, you can see the 28-year-old former actress lying with only a sheet on her and enjoying the moment with her pet.

The Lebanese personality she recorded herself to later focus on how spoiled and spoiled her little pet had, as she was sleeping leaning against her head; Definitely both have a lot of love.

Mía Khalifa’s Instagram followers felt more than grateful for sharing the spectacular view and more than that, for sharing such a personal and tender moment with all of them, bringing out her side of love for animals to the fullest.

The former actress is quite a influencer and leverages his voice on social media to give a voice to those who do not have it, such as pets and the inhabitants of his native Lebanon. This beautiful woman has shared that she didn’t get famous the way she wanted and didn’t even think she would be famous; However, he has managed to step out of his past and use his fame in the best way.

Although Mia Khalifa retired from her famous profession, the Instagram star continues to delight her most fervent followers with photographs of her beauty and images of her day to day on social networks.