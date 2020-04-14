The director of the IMSS thus rejected the statements of the BC governor, Jaime Bonilla, who assured that, in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, there is a lack of protective equipment for doctors.

The director of the Mexican Institute of Social Security (IMSS), Zoé Robledo Aburto, stated that in the Tijuana Hospital there is no “overflow” in the care of patients with Covid-19.

“Nerd. Not overwhelmed. What would be an overflow? That in the hospital, number 20, there were more patients needing a ventilator than ventilators available, (…) That has not happened, ”he said in an interview at the end of his meeting with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, at the National Palace.

The aforementioned, after yesterday the Governor of Baja California, Jaime Bonilla, indicated that the staff doctor in his state is “falling like flies” due to the lack of protective equipment.

Robledo Aburto reported that he already had communication with Bonilla, and that, in addition, he is currently inspects any outbreak or contagion and lack of equipment of protection in that entity.

“There is a team of epidemiologists who, for several days now, have been doing all the investigations for the contacts, which is done when there is any outbreak or contagion.

“Yesterday, along with Carlos Candelaria, who is sent from the Foreign Ministry, a visit was made to hospital number 20 to see supplies, (…) Then we are working,” he said.

Regarding the virtual meeting in the National Palace with the heads of the state health secretariats, the needs that have yet to be covered were reviewed, particularly in the area of fans, and progress in the distribution of personal protective equipment.

As an additional strategy, he noted, private fans will be rented. (Ntx.)