BRASILIA – The President Jair Bolsonaro said on Saturday morning, 2, that he will not be the target of any “coup” in his government. The declaration was given to a group of supporters who gathered in front of the Alvorada Palace.

“Nobody is going to do anything contrary to the Constitution,” Bolsonaro said. “No one will want to hit me, no,” he said. After the comment, Bolsonaro got in the car and drove off, without saying exactly what he was referring to. The president’s advisory did not inform Bolsonaro’s fate when he left Alvorada.

Bolsonaro is facing a moment of heavy wear with the mayor, Rodrigo Maia, and the Supreme Court. On April 20, he participated in a public act that called for military intervention in the country and the closure of the Chamber and the Supreme Court.

In an interview to the State published this Saturday, Minister Luís Roberto Barroso, of the STF, said that, in a democracy, the way to manage disappointment is with elections. “Impeachment is the last option,” he said. Without dwelling on accusations with the potential to lead Bolsonaro to leave the government after Dilma Rousseff (2016) and Fernando Collor (1992), the minister was adamant: “The facts must be serious, demonstrated”.

This Saturday, the former Minister of Justice and Public Security, Sergio Moro, will testify to the Federal Police and the Attorney General’s Office in Curitiba (PR), about the accusations of Bolsonaro’s intervention in the PF.

Yesterday, Bolsonaro was meeting for about three hours with the new Minister of Justice, André Mendonça, at the Palácio da Alvorada. The compromise did not count on the official agenda of the authorities.

Moro left the ministry last week making direct accusations to the president and exhibited, in the Jornal Nacional, on TV Globo, a message from Bolsonaro demanding a change in the PF command, due to investigations involving Bolsonar deputies.

The information led STF Minister Alexandre de Moraes to determine the suspension of Ramage on the day of his appointment, which took the government by surprise and left Bolsonaro indignant. If on the day the president said that he understood and respected the decision of the Judiciary, the next he declared that he had not yet “swallowed” the matter.

On Thursday, 30, Bolsonaro declared, in a transmission made through his social networks, that he had made an outburst when evaluating as a political motivation the decision of Minister Alexandre de Moraes, to stop the nomination of Ramage.

Bolsonaro again insisted that the STF review the decision and asked ministers to take into account the policeman’s curriculum. In the PF since 2005, Ramage has experience in combating organized and white-collar crime, but his nomination was criticized because of the lobby that the president’s children made him to be chosen to replace Maurício Valeixo.

