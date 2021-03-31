No one understands the Clippers: ridiculous at home against Orlando

Incomprehensible. It could be the adjective to define the Clippers, a team full of talent but that does not finish convincing, which passes over rivals who oppose the ring to later lose against other theoretically inferior ones. The loss to the Magic is incomprehensible for several reasons: the game was played in Los Angeles, the team led by Steve Clifford has the second worst record in the Eastern Conference and the fourth worst in the entire NBA, is in full reconstruction after a market in which he has dropped everything and nothing is played beyond getting the highest round of the draft that touches him. In other words, what should have been a formality for the Angelenos, ended up being an ordeal that there was no way to fix and that also has an explanation: the Magic are doing well in recent days, they beat Suns by the minimum and they fought more than was expected of them against the Blazers and, above all, the Lakers. And the Clippers came from a back to back that ends up assuming constant suffering in a very condensed schedule. In other words: there are always games of this type, which are unexpectedly lost but have a clear diagnosis.

And still, bad. For the Clippers, of course, they can stick with the aforementioned or not look for so many excuses and try to go for the next game. Of course, nobody should forget the dynamics of Tyronn Lue’s pupils: they had six consecutive victories against important rivals, and had shown an extraordinary game against Bucks or Sixers, among others. They convinced with their good work, they had found a certain regularity and they crushed the team in front of them without mercy. The loss to the Magic is a step backwards, but it does not completely overshadow the team’s steady rise, which remains in third place in the Western Conference ahead of the Lakers and behind the Suns, which is one Single victory: the 32-17 of the Angelenos is a 31-14 for the Arizonans, who have won and have put the ground in between when they were in a technical tie with the Los Angeles team. Not so far away are the Lakers, who have done what they could without LeBron James and are only one win away from their bad brother. We’ll see how the thing ends.