No one has tested positive for Coronavirus in WWE. Good news for the company that reports that no one has tested positive among its workers.

No one tested positive for Coronavirus in WWE

Good news from WWE, as journalist Dave Meltzer revealed in his weekly Wrestling Observer Newsletter, there has been no one who has tested positive for Coronavirus in WWE

Meltzer did not report in this report how many wrestlers had passed tests and if they had been tested, the only thing we know for sure is that the wrestlers were subjected to a temperature control before entering the Performance Center compound.

Several fighters were sent to their homes to maintain quarantine, the first of which was Dana Brooke which changed her fight for the SmackDown women’s title from six fighters to five.

Mistery King He was another of the wrestlers who remained in quarantine but this time the wrestler preferred not to leave San Diego and did not go to the recordings made in Orlando.

Bobby lashley He was also in quarantine once he returned from his trip to South Africa, but once that time had been confined at home the fighter could return to the recordings and he was fighting against Aleister Black.

The case that created the most controversy was that of The Miz that he showed up being sick to the recordings, which caused the anger of The Usos and Roman Reigns, and that he had to change the fight for the couples titles on SmackDown.

Don’t forget to follow Wrestling planet, the number one website of Wrestling in Spanish to not miss anything that happens in the world of Wrestling and all WWE News. Don’t miss a thing!

Remember that we offer you all the information about upcoming WWE events:

Follow us on all our social networks, find us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. You can also join our WhatsApp and Discord group.